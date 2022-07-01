Free shipping on orders $35+

The Montessori Baby
The Montessori Baby

A Parent's Guide to Nurturing Your Baby with Love, Respect, and Understanding

by Simone Davies

by Junnifa Uzodike

Illustrated by Sanny van Loon

May 11, 2021

288 Pages

Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Life Stages / Infants & Toddlers

It’s time to change the way we see babies.
Drawing on principles developed by the educator Dr Maria Montessori, The Montessori Baby shows how to raise your baby from birth to age one with love, respect, insight, and a surprising sense of calm. Cowritten by Simone Davies, author of the bestselling The Montessori Toddler, and Junnifa Uzodike, it’s a book filled with hundreds of practical ideas for understanding what is actually happening with your baby, and how you can mindfully assist in their learning and development. Including how to:

  • Prepare yourself for parenthood–physically, emotionally, intellectually, and spiritually.
  • Become an active observer to understand what your baby is really telling you.
  • Create Montessori spaces in your home, including “yes” spaces where nothing is off-limits.
  • Set up activities that encourage baby’s movement and language development at their own pace
  • Raise a secure baby who’s ready to explore the world with confidence.

 

"The guide is thoughtfully and beautifully laid out: block text, bulleted lists, and simple line illustrations accent the many anecdotes about babies and their living spaces from around the world. For parents interested in Montessori concepts of child development, this will be an invaluable resource” - Publisher's Weekly Starred Review

“A book that advocates a simple environment with less stuff, less fuss, and a slower speed of life.” - Library Journal
