Simone Davies
Simone Davies is an AMI (Association Montessori Internationale) Montessori teacher, as well as the author of The Montessori Notebook, the popular blog and Instagram where shes gives tips, answers questions, and provides online workshops to parents around the world. A native Australian, she and her family live in Amsterdam, where she runs parent-child classes at the Jacaranda Tree Montessori school.
Junnifa Uzodike, an AMI-trained Montessori teacher, sits on the executive board of AMI. She runs a Montessori school, Fruitful Orchard, in Abuja, Nigeria, where she lives with her husband and three young children.
The Montessori Baby
It’s time to change the way we see babies. Drawing on principles developed by the educator Dr Maria Montessori, The Montessori Baby shows how to raise your…