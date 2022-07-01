Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
How to Raise a Reader
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 3, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
An indispensable guide to welcoming children—from babies to teens—to a lifelong love of reading, written by Pamela Paul and Maria Russo, editors of The New York Times Book Review.
Do you remember your first visit to where the wild things are? How about curling up for hours on end to discover the secret of the Sorcerer’s Stone? Combining clear, practical advice with inspiration, wisdom, tips, and curated reading lists, How to Raise a Reader shows you how to instill the joy and time-stopping pleasure of reading.
Divided into four sections, from baby through teen, and each illustrated by a different artist, this book offers something useful on every page, whether it’s how to develop rituals around reading or build a family library, or ways to engage a reluctant reader. A fifth section, “More Books to Love: By Theme and Reading Level,” is chockful of expert recommendations. Throughout, the authors debunk common myths, assuage parental fears, and deliver invaluable lessons in a positive and easy-to-act-on way.
Do you remember your first visit to where the wild things are? How about curling up for hours on end to discover the secret of the Sorcerer’s Stone? Combining clear, practical advice with inspiration, wisdom, tips, and curated reading lists, How to Raise a Reader shows you how to instill the joy and time-stopping pleasure of reading.
Divided into four sections, from baby through teen, and each illustrated by a different artist, this book offers something useful on every page, whether it’s how to develop rituals around reading or build a family library, or ways to engage a reluctant reader. A fifth section, “More Books to Love: By Theme and Reading Level,” is chockful of expert recommendations. Throughout, the authors debunk common myths, assuage parental fears, and deliver invaluable lessons in a positive and easy-to-act-on way.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“New York Times Book Review editors Paul and Russo are the perfect candidates to guide us in raising children who love reading. Colorful and visually pleasing, this attractive text shares not only book lists but also “must-knows” for each age level, from toddlers to teens…Bold and bright illustrations combine with varied recommendations for instilling a love of reading in children of all ages; a must-purchase for all collections.” – Library Journal, starred review
“Savvy counsel and starter lists for fretting parents … common-sensical and current.” – Kirkus
“ [A] practical, reassuring guide to encouraging children to read… recommended for all worried parents and anyone looking for suggestions of what books to read or give to children” – Publishers Weekly
“[An] excellent book” – The Associated Press
“Paul and Russo, both editors at The New York Times Book Review, have a storehouse of wisdom to share, with advice for every stage from infancy to adolescence. They offer stellar lists of specific reading suggestions, all with the goal of raising ‘a reader for life.’ Colorful illustrations from four children’s illustrators add to the fun, making this a book that’s easy for literature-loving parents to enjoy and get lost in.” – BookPage
“A must have for every family library.” – PopSugar.com
“Rocket fuel for a lifetime of reading”—Maria Popova, writer and founder of BrainPickings.org
“Savvy counsel and starter lists for fretting parents … common-sensical and current.” – Kirkus
“ [A] practical, reassuring guide to encouraging children to read… recommended for all worried parents and anyone looking for suggestions of what books to read or give to children” – Publishers Weekly
“[An] excellent book” – The Associated Press
“Paul and Russo, both editors at The New York Times Book Review, have a storehouse of wisdom to share, with advice for every stage from infancy to adolescence. They offer stellar lists of specific reading suggestions, all with the goal of raising ‘a reader for life.’ Colorful illustrations from four children’s illustrators add to the fun, making this a book that’s easy for literature-loving parents to enjoy and get lost in.” – BookPage
“A must have for every family library.” – PopSugar.com
“Rocket fuel for a lifetime of reading”—Maria Popova, writer and founder of BrainPickings.org