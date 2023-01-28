How to Raise a Reader

“New York Times Book Review editors Paul and Russo are the perfect candidates to guide us in raising children who love reading. Colorful and visually pleasing, this attractive text shares not only book lists but also “must-knows” for each age level, from toddlers to teens…Bold and bright illustrations combine with varied recommendations for instilling a love of reading in children of all ages; a must-purchase for all collections.” – Library Journal, starred review



“Savvy counsel and starter lists for fretting parents … common-sensical and current.” – Kirkus



“ [A] practical, reassuring guide to encouraging children to read… recommended for all worried parents and anyone looking for suggestions of what books to read or give to children” – Publishers Weekly



“[An] excellent book” – The Associated Press



“Paul and Russo, both editors at The New York Times Book Review, have a storehouse of wisdom to share, with advice for every stage from infancy to adolescence. They offer stellar lists of specific reading suggestions, all with the goal of raising ‘a reader for life.’ Colorful illustrations from four children’s illustrators add to the fun, making this a book that’s easy for literature-loving parents to enjoy and get lost in.” – BookPage





“A must have for every family library.” – PopSugar.com



“Rocket fuel for a lifetime of reading”—Maria Popova, writer and founder of BrainPickings.org