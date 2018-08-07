A straight-talking guide for the newest members of the workforce, with road-tested advice for landing a job, navigating the new world of work, establishing a personal brand, and getting the recognition (and money) you deserve.





The whirlwind of job applications, interviews, follow-up, resume building, and networking is just the beginning. What happens after you’ve landed the job, settled in, and begun to make a difference-where do you go from here? What if you feel stuck in what you thought would be your dream profession? New York Times bestselling author Mika Brzezinski and producer Daniela Pierre-Bravo provide an essential manual for those crucial next steps. Earn It! is a practical career guidebook that not only helps you get your foot in the door; it also shows you how to negotiate a raise, advocate for more responsibility, and figure out whether you’re in the career that’s right for you.







A blueprint for your future success, Earn It! features insightful and inspiring interviews with leaders in media, fashion, and business, recruiters, HR, execs, and kickass young female entrepreneurs like Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin of theSkimm, Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud, and Jane Park, founder of the cosmetic subscription company Julep.