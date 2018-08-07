Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Earn It!
Know Your Value and Grow Your Career, in Your 20s and Beyond
A straight-talking guide for the newest members of the workforce, with road-tested advice for landing a job, navigating the new world of work, establishing a personal brand, and getting the recognition (and money) you deserve.
The whirlwind of job applications, interviews, follow-up, resume building, and networking is just the beginning. What happens after you’ve landed the job, settled in, and begun to make a difference-where do you go from here? What if you feel stuck in what you thought would be your dream profession? New York Times bestselling author Mika Brzezinski and producer Daniela Pierre-Bravo provide an essential manual for those crucial next steps. Earn It! is a practical career guidebook that not only helps you get your foot in the door; it also shows you how to negotiate a raise, advocate for more responsibility, and figure out whether you’re in the career that’s right for you.
A blueprint for your future success, Earn It! features insightful and inspiring interviews with leaders in media, fashion, and business, recruiters, HR, execs, and kickass young female entrepreneurs like Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin of theSkimm, Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud, and Jane Park, founder of the cosmetic subscription company Julep.
Edition: Unabridged
Thrive Global, "Book of the Week"
Business Insider, "Books for recent grads that will help guide them through their next chapter."
"A perfect primer for the next generation of women who will be running the world-whether from the newsroom, the board room, or the highest levels of government. Earn It! is a thoughtful and practical guide to tell you how to do it."—Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Obama
"This no-holds-barred guide will save you a lot of time. Mika and Daniela share the secret sauce that every young woman needs to know when entering the workforce and how to achieve success."—Barbara Corcoran, real estate mogul and cohost of ABC's Shark Tank
"This valuable book answers every twentysomething work question that matters-including the ones you are afraid to ask and the ones you don't even know you have....yet. Candid. Practical. Empowering. Helpful. Earn It! should be required reading for any young professional to wants to be taken seriously and who wants to get ahead."—Meg Jay, PhD, author of The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter-And How to Make the Most of Them Now and Supernormal
"Read this book! Mika and Daniela provide some of the most solid and straightforward advice that I have read in a long time. The advice in Earn It! is priceless and will have you at the top of your game."—Rebecca Minkoff
"In a sea of women's empowerment talk, Mika Brzezinski stands out with directness, assertiveness and practicality. With Earn It!, she literally helps women get the job. This book is indispensable."—Laura Brown, Editor in Chief, InStyle
"Earn It! is a must-read guide for everyone just starting out in their careers. Mika and Daniela provide practical, real-world advice that will leave you feeling empowered and ready to take the next step in your career."—Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, co-founders and co-CEOs of theSkimm
"Earn It! is gem for anyone starting out in their careers. Mika and Daniela have written a powerful step-by-step guide chock-full of advice from trailblazing women on how to achieve supreme success and power in any field."—Andre Leon Talley, contributing editor to Vogue
"Earn It! is the no-nonsense guide to navigating a career that I wish I had in my 20s. No matter where you're at in your career, you'll glean plenty from the lessons and anecdotes in this book. Brzezinski and Pierre-Bravo show readers what resourcefulness and intrepidness look like in the real world, and in doing so, encourage women to be the best versions of their butt-kicking selves."—Kristin Wong, author of Get Money: Live the Life You Want, Not Just the Life You Can Afford
Praise for the Know Your Value brand:
"With books and a constellation of related content under the banner 'Know Your Value,' . . . [Mika Brzezinski is now a] guru for career women."—New York Magazine
Praise for Mika's previous titles:
"A lot of getting ahead in the workplace has to do with being willing to raise your hand... If we as women don't raise our hands in the workplace, we're not going to get the same opportunities men do. Because men keep their hands up."—Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook and bestselling author
"The words favored nations-that's an expression all women should know. In other words, you always want to be paid no less than what anyone else is being paid."—Nora Ephron, award-winning film director and bestselling author
"Just look around and you'll see plenty of evidence that asking for what we want results not in the realization of our own worst fears but in getting what we want."—Arianna Huffington, President and Editor in Chief of The Huffington Post Media Group and bestselling author
"Earn It! provides an in-depth look at how to build your career with tactic, deliberation and poise. But it also gives guidance for how to reset and recover after those inevitable early life screw ups. A perfect guide for anyone trying to navigate the unfamiliar terrain of life as a professional adult."—Erin Lowry, author of Broke Millennial