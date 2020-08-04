Do What You Are — the bestselling classic that has helped more than a million people find truly satisfying work — is now updated for the modern workforce. With the global economy’s ups and downs, the advent of astonishing new technology, the migration to online work and study, and the ascendancy of mobile communication, so much has changed in the American workplace since this book’s fifth edition was published in 2014.



What hasn’t changed is the power of Personality Type to help people achieve job satisfaction. This updated edition, featuring 30% new material, is especially useful for millennials and for baby boomers experiencing midlife career switches, and even those looking for fulfillment in retirement. The book leads readers step-by-step through the process of determining and verifying Personality Type. Then it identifies occupations that are popular with each Type, provides helpful case studies, and offers a rundown of each Type’s work-related strengths and weaknesses.



Focusing on each Type’s strengths, Do What You Are uses workbook exercises to help you customize your job search, get the most out of your current career, obtain leadership positions, and ensure that you achieve the best results in the shortest period of time.