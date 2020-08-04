Finding a career path that you’re passionate about can be difficult—but it doesn't have to be! With this bestselling guide, learn how to find a fulfilling career that fits your personality.



Do What You Are—the bestselling classic that has helped more than a million people find truly satisfying work—is now updated for the modern workforce. With the global economy's ups and downs, the advent of astonishing new technology, the migration to online work and study, and the ascendancy of mobile communication, so much has changed in the American workplace since this book's fifth edition was published in 2014.



What hasn't changed is the power of Personality Type to help people achieve job satisfaction. This updated edition, featuring 30% new material, is especially useful for millennials and baby boomers who are experiencing midlife career switches, and even those looking for fulfillment in retirement. This book will lead you through the step-by-step process of determining and verifying your Personality Type. Then you'll learn which occupations are popular with each Type, discover helpful case studies, and get a full rundown of your Type's work-related strengths and weaknesses.



Focusing on each Type's strengths, Do What You Are uses workbook exercises to help you customize your job search, get the most out of your current career, obtain leadership positions, and ensure that you achieve the best results in the shortest period of time.