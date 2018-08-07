Daniela Pierre-Bravo
Daniela Pierre-Bravo is a NBCUniversal producer who works on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and the bestselling co-author of Earn It!, with Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski. She lives in New York City.Read More
By the Author
The Other
How to Thrive in the Workplace When You’re a Woman of Color Women of color and children of immigrants have a different experience when climbing the…
Earn It!
A straight-talking guide for the newest members of the workforce, with road-tested advice for landing a job, navigating the new world of work, establishing a…