Essential Reading After a Year of Social Distancing

After a year of social distancing and spending most of our time indoors and on Zoom calls, we’re all probably more than a little afraid of getting back out in the world, interacting with other human beings, and dealing with all of the stresses of the outside world. Even those of us who didn’t have social anxiety before the pandemic are finding it hard to get through gatherings with other people now in post-pandemic life. So if you’re feeling a little stressed when you know you have to go out, or if you feel exhausted after a few hours with friends, just know you’re not alone. More importantly, know that theres books are here to help you acclimate after a year of social distancing.

How to Deal Sometimes all you need to get through your anxiety is something light and relatable. And that's what you'll get with Grace Miceli's How to Deal. In these comic strips, motivational posters, illustrated lists, and diary entries, illustrator Grace Miceli helps you find ways to face your anxieties and fears. Instead of running away, this book will help give you the courage to find light even when everything seems dark. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Word Wise Need help communicating after a year of having no social life? Will Jelbert's Word Wise is here to help. This book examines the words we use, specifically two kids of words: the word trash (filler words, hyperbole, and abstractions) and word power (action verbs, ear candy, and onomatopoeia). By learning how to filter out the former and wield the latter, you can conquer your social anxiety and learn to communicate more effectively. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo