Surrounded by “health hacks” and clickbait headlines, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and underprepared when it comes to taking care of your health. But despite what the wellness industry told you, you don’t need another cleanse, detox, or supplement—you need a crash course in separating hype from health.

In It's Probably Nothing you’ll find a health journalist’s tools and tips to. . .

Fine-tune your B.S. detector and spot the wellness industry’s sneaky tricks

Get answers to your health questions without spiraling down search holes

Manage health stress and learn to listen to your body (just enough)

Decode the latest overhyped health headlines

Find compassionate, evidence-based care that works for you

And so much more

Packed with illuminating information, funny personal anecdotes, concrete strategies for coping, quotes from dozens of medical experts, and a foreword by-bestselling author ofDr. Jen Gunter, this book is the perfect companion for navigating our wellness-obsessed world with a little less stress and a lot more information.