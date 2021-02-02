It's Probably Nothing
It's Probably Nothing

The Stress-Less Guide to Dealing with Health Anxiety, Wellness Fads, and Overhyped Headlines

by

Foreword by

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549112096

USD: $24.98  /  CAD: $30.98

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Women's Health

From stress-induced symptom searching and "miracle cures" to the wellness fads filling your social media timeline, health journalist Casey Gueren digs into the causes of health anxiety and the tools you can use to take back control. 

Surrounded by “health hacks” and clickbait headlines, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and underprepared when it comes to taking care of your health. But despite what the wellness industry told you, you don’t need another cleanse, detox, or supplement—you need a crash course in separating hype from health.

In It's Probably Nothing you’ll find a health journalist’s tools and tips to. . .  

  • Fine-tune your B.S. detector and spot the wellness industry’s sneaky tricks
  • Get answers to your health questions without spiraling down search holes
  • Manage health stress and learn to listen to your body (just enough)
  • Decode the latest overhyped health headlines
  • Find compassionate, evidence-based care that works for you
  • And so much more
Packed with illuminating information, funny personal anecdotes, concrete strategies for coping, quotes from dozens of medical experts, and a foreword by New York Times-bestselling author of The Vagina Bible Dr. Jen Gunter, this book is the perfect companion for navigating our wellness-obsessed world with a little less stress and a lot more information.

