Casey Gueren
Casey Gueren is the former Executive Editor and Health Director at SELF. An award-winning journalist and fierce advocate of accessible health information, she was also an editor and writer at Buzzfeed, Women's Health, and Cosmopolitan. She graduated from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey with a dual degree in Journalism and Psychology. She lives in New York City.
By the Author
It's Probably Nothing
From stress-induced symptom searching and "miracle cures" to the wellness fads filling your social media timeline, health journalist Casey Gueren digs into the causes of…