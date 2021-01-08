Heartwarming Books about Friendship

Celebrate the power of friendship by embracing one (or all!) of these touching stories about the challenges of growing up and the bonds we form to help us find happiness and comfort.

 

Firegirl

Firegirl

by

This poignant novel about a boy's friendship with a burn victim is perfect for fans of R. J. Palacio's Wonder

From the moment Jessica arrives, life is never quite the same for Tom and his seventh-grade classmates. They learn that Jessica has been in a fire and was badly burned, and will be attending St. Catherine's will receiving medical treatments. Despite her appearance and the fear she evokes in him and most of the class, Tom slowly develops a tentative friendship with Jessica that changes his life.

This quietly powerful novel demonstrates that a small gesture can make a huge impact in someone's life.

The Perfect Recipe for Love and Friendship

The Perfect Recipe for Love and Friendship

by

Bridget O'Bannon is ready for a do-over. After years of pretending she had a happy marriage and denying that she missed the friends and family she'd left behind, she's headed home to restart her life.

But working alongside her family every day at their bakery isn't as easy as whipping up her favorite chocolate peanut butter cake. Her mother won't give her a moment's peace, and her sister Abby is keeping secrets of her own. And there doesn't seem to be enough frosting in the world to smooth over the cracks forming between them.

Bridget can see the recipe for a happy life- including the possibility of a new romance- written out before her, but first she and her family will need to lay bare their secrets and rediscover the most elusive ingredients of all: forgiveness, laughter, and love.

Plenty Good Room

Plenty Good Room

by

Tamara's attention was riveted on Minister Walker. She felt a bit dazed by the magnitude of the sacrifice that Jesus made, giving up His life for people just like her. "Now, let's go back to our description of love, church. Could you love like that? Could you sacrifice anything that you really cared about?" Tamara couldn't help but think of how often she was resentful about Sienna's intrusion in her life. It wasn't as if she even loved the girl or anything like that, yet she felt ashamed of being so selfish at this moment. Reverend Walker, preaching in earnest, said, "Church, your sadness can't keep you cryin' when you walkin' in love, and your problems can't make you lose your joy when you walkin' in love." Tamara closed her eyes and held her Bible close as she found her feelings again going awry in the sanctuary. The lyrics to the old Negro spiritual touched her heart, and her eyes were wet with unshed tears...All Tamara could do was hug herself as she gently rocked back and forth, listening to the singing that seemed to fill her...

Trade Paperback
Every Soul a Star

Every Soul a Star

by

From bestselling and award-winning author Wendy Mass comes a gorgeous novel about three very different teenagers finding their place in the universe.

And as streams of light fan out behind the darkened sun like the wings of a butterfly, I realize that I never saw real beauty until now.

At Moon Shadow, an isolated campground, thousands have gathered to catch a glimpse of a rare and extraordinary total eclipse of the sun. It's also were three lives are about to be changed forever:

Ally likes the simple things in life--labyrinths, star-gazing, and comet-hunting. Her home, the Moon Shadow campground, is a part of who she is, and she refuses to imagine it any other way.

Popular and gorgeous (everybody says so), Bree is a future homecoming queen for sure. Bree wears her beauty like a suit of armor. But what is she trying to hide?

Overweight and awkward, jack is used to spending a lot of time alone. But when opportunity knocks, he finds himself in situations he never would have imagined and making friends in the most unexpected situations.

Told from three distinct voices and perspectives, Wendy Mass weaves an intricate and compelling story about strangers coming together, unlikely friendships, and finding one's place in the universe.

Trinkets

Trinkets

by

The Shoplifters Anonymous meetings that sixteen-year-old Moe is forced to attend are usually punctuated by the snores of an old man and the whining of the world's unhappiest housewife. Until the day that Tabitha Foster and Elodie Shaw walk in. Tabitha has just about everything she wants: money, friends, popularity, a hot boyfriend who worships her...and clearly a yen for stealing. So does Elodie, who, despite her goodie-two-shoes attitude pretty much has "klepto" written across her forehead in indelible marker. But neither of them are anything compared to Moe, a bad girl with an even worse reputation.
Tabitha, Elodie, and Moe: a beauty queen, a wallflower, and a burnout-a more unlikely trio high school has rarely seen. And yet, when Tabitha challenges them to a steal-off, so begins a strange alliance linked by the thrill of stealing and the reasons that spawn it.

Hollywood screenwriter Kirsten Smith tells this story from multiple perspectives with humor and warmth as three very different girls who are supposed to be learning the steps to recovery end up learning the rules of friendship.

 

 

 

 

