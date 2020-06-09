Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Let's Talk about Death (over Dinner)
An Invitation and Guide to Life's Most Important Conversation
For readers of Being Mortal and When Breath Becomes Air, the acclaimed founder of Death over Dinner offers a practical, inspiring guide to life’s most difficult yet important conversationRead More
We have countless conversations throughout our life, yet the most critical one-discussing death-is the one we just aren’t having. But what if talking about death wasn’t the loaded, uncomfortable conversation we’ve come to dread? What if death wasn’t a repressed topic, but one capable of bringing us closer to those we love? Michael Hebb, founder of Death Over Dinner, examines these questions and sparks a change in how we talk about death, one conversation at a time. Sharing prompts that have lead hundreds of thousands of discussions, Let’s Talk About Death (Over Dinner) helps you broach everything from end-of-life care to the meaning of legacy, to how long we should grieve:
What does a good death look like?
If you could extend your life, how many years would you add? Twenty, fifty, one hundred, forever?
If you were to design your own funeral or memorial, what would it look like?
What do you want your legacy to be?
Designed to help you talk about death’s most difficult aspects, these thought-provoking prompts, and the powerful stories that support them, help transform the most difficult conversations into celebratory and meaningful opportunities — ways that not only change the way we die, but the way we live.
"Wise, poignant, compelling--Hebb tackles hard issues with honesty and good taste. This book is food for the soul."—Ira Byock, MD, author of Dying Well and The Best Care Possible
"Michael Hebb shows us how given the right framing, a 'difficult' conversation does not need to be difficult. It can be liberating. It can even be transformative. A book about death that is expansive and filled with hope, makes us more courageous, connected and honest, well, that is irresistible."
—Esther Perel, New York Times bestselling author of Mating in Captivity and The State of Affairs
"Hebb aims to make death less taboo in all ways possible. The book ultimately offers practical advice on how to have conversations related to death, no matter the setting, yet manages to be amusing at times. This is a recommended read, to say the least."
—The Hype
"A reader-friendly guide to the conversations most people avoid having...A vade mecum that will make one's reaping a bit less grim."
—Kirkus Reviews
"Explores just how crucial discussions of death are to living a happy, fulfilling life. It's packed with lessons on how we can approach those conversations purposefully and effectively."
—Thrive Global
