Michael Hebb
Michael Hebb is the founder of Death Over Dinner, a Partner at global wellbeing organization RoundGlass and the founder of Convivium, a creative agency that specializes in the ability to shift culture through the use of thoughtful food and discourse-based gatherings. Convivium has worked closely with thought/cultural leaders and many foundations/institutions including: The World Economic Forum, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative, X Prize Foundation, FEED Foundation, TED, TEDMED, Apple, United Nations Foundation and The Nature Conservancy.
Michael’s writings have appeared in GQ, Food and Wine, Food Arts, ARCADE, Seattle Magazine and City Arts.
By the Author
Let's Talk about Death (over Dinner)
For readers of Being Mortal and When Breath Becomes Air, the acclaimed founder of Death over Dinner offers a practical, inspiring guide to life's most…