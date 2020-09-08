Grace Miceli

Grace Miceli (aka @artbabygirl) is one of the "9 Funniest Cartoonists and Illustrators on Instagram" (Vulture). Her artwork has been featured in more than fifty galleries and museums worldwide; she has created work for The New Yorker, The New York Times, Apple TV, Urban Outfitters and Nike, and has been covered by Vogue, i-D, Dazed, CNN, and more. Grace lives in Brooklyn, NY.