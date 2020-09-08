Grace Miceli
Grace Miceli (aka @artbabygirl) is one of the "9 Funniest Cartoonists and Illustrators on Instagram" (Vulture). Her artwork has been featured in more than fifty galleries and museums worldwide; she has created work for The New Yorker, The New York Times, Apple TV, Urban Outfitters and Nike, and has been covered by Vogue, i-D, Dazed, CNN, and more. Grace lives in Brooklyn, NY.Read More
By the Author
How to Deal
This "fight or flight" manual for life (the fake one you live on the internet and the one you actually live) will help you power…