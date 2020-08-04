Full of charming illustrations and inspiring prompts, A Year of Weeks is an interactive, imagination-sparking road map for a year of trying new things — broken into 52 exciting, achievable activities.



From drinking enough water to trying out hand lettering, readers will delight in the engaging challenges and perspective-expanding activities curated by artist Erica Root in A Year of Weeks. Drawing on a wide range of prompts — from the practical to the dreamy — each week offers opportunities to try new things. And with each day broken down to bite-sized morsels and accomplishable goals, like dusting small corners or learning how to draw animal mugs, this adorable book has a little something for everyone in search of inspiration — from those who love decluttering to those who love lists. Through engaging activities and imagination-sparking illustrations, A Year of Weeks offers endless opportunities for enriching your life — one week at a time.

