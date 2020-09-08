Adam Smiley Poswolsky is a millennial workplace expert, motivational speaker, and author of The Quarter-Life Breakthrough and The Breakthrough Speaker. Smiley helps companies attract, retain, and empower millennial talent, and he has inspired thousands of professionals to be more engaged at work. His TEDx talk on "the quarter-life crisis" has been viewed more than 1.5 million times, and he has spoken in fifteen countries about millennials, multigenerational engagement, and fostering connection and belonging in the workplace. Smiley's work has been featured inthe New Yorker, the Washington Post, USAToday, Fast Company, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, CNN, and the World Economic Forum, among many other outlets.