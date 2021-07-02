Family Reads: Friendship From A Distance
Friendship From a Distance
Social distancing has been hard on all of us, but especially on kids. Luckily, we’ve got ways to connect with our friends from a distance, and books to help celebrate long (or short) distance friendships!
The brilliant and beloved gang from the New York Times bestselling series is back!
The Society encounters all-new challenges, but the series’ trademark sly humor, sweet camaraderie, hairsbreadth escapes, and mind-bending puzzles are all as engaging as ever.
Limited Time Parenting Ebook Deals
Don’t miss these Parenting Ebook Deals starting as low as $2.99.
For Your Kids
For Teens
The New York Times bestselling true story of an all-American girl and a boy from Zimbabwe and the letter that changed both of their lives forever.
For Kids
A powerful story of friendship and finding a path towards embracing yourself.
Audiobook Available
For Little Kids
This uplifting inspirational title urges readers to recognize, respect, and celebrate their infinite, unbreakable bonds with the entire human family.
For You
An Invitation to Community and Models for Connection.
Returns us to our inherent connectedness where we find strength, safety, and support in vulnerability and generosity, in asking for help, and in being accountable.
Audiobook Available
The Best of Best Friend Groups
Can you have more than one best friend? Definitely— and we can prove it! Check out this list of groups of best friends that are just the best.
13 Squads in YA, Definitively Ranked
Ranking all of our favorite friendships groups in YA. Which would you want to join most?