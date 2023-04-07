Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

From Climate Change to Conservation: Inspiring Environmental Books

Every year people around the world celebrate the beauty of our planet through Earth Day on April 22 and demonstrate support for environmental protection. By taking part in activities like planting trees, cleaning up litter, and taking more eco-friendly forms of transportation, we can help reduce our carbon footprint.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite books help learn more about our planet and ways you can help protect it all year round.