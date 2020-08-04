Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jon Dunn
Jon Dunn is a natural history writer, photographer, and wildlife tour leader. His writing has appeared in a number of magazines, including BBC Wildlife. He is the author of three previous books, including Orchid Summer. He lives on his croft on the remote Shetland Islands.Read More
By the Author
The Glitter in the Green
An acclaimed natural history writer follows the trail of the magical hummingbird Hummingbirds are a glittering, sparkling collective of over three hundred wildly variable species.…