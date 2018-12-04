Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Tatiana Schlossberg

Tatiana Schlossberg is a journalist writing about climate change and the environment. She previously reported on those subjects for the Science and Climate sections of the New York Times, where she also worked on the Metro desk. Her work has also appeared in the Atlantic, Bloomberg View, the Record (Bergen County), and the Vineyard Gazette. She lives in New York.
