Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Lisa M. Rose
Lisa M. Rose is an herbalist and forager with a background in anthropology and a professional focus on community health. Her interest in ethnobotany and herbal medicine has taken her to study plants, people, health, and their connection to place internationally. Rose leads foraging plant walks and teaches classes on edible and medicinal wild plants. She forages for her own family, herbal apothecary, and community herbalism practice.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Midwest Foraging
“This full color guide makes foraging accessible for beginners and is a reliable source for advanced foragers.” —Edible Chicago The Midwest offers a veritable feast…