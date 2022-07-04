Free shipping on orders $35+

Midwest Medicinal Plants

Identify, Harvest, and Use 109 Wild Herbs for Health and Wellness

by Lisa M. Rose

On Sale

Jun 28, 2017

Page Count

312 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604696554

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Natural Resources

Description

“This comprehensive, accessible, full-color guide includes plant profiles, step-by-step instructions for essential herbal remedies and seasonal foraging tips.” —Natural Awakenings Chicago

In Midwest Medicinal Plants, Lisa Rose is your trusted guide to finding, identifying, harvesting, and using 120 of the region’s most powerful wild plants. You’ll learn how to safely and ethically forage and how to use wild plants in herbal medicines including teas, tinctures, and salves. Plant profiles include clear, color photographs, identification tips, medicinal uses and herbal preparations, and harvesting suggestions. Lists of what to forage for each season makes the guide useful year-round. Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers, naturalists, and herbalists in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

