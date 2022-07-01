Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Southeast Medicinal Plants
Southeast Medicinal Plants

Identify, Harvest, and Use 106 Wild Herbs for Health and Wellness

by CoreyPine Shane

Nov 9, 2021

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260075

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / General

Description

Wildcraft Your Way to Wellness

In Southeast Medicinal Plants, herbalist CoreyPine Shane is your trusted guide to finding, identifying, harvesting, and using 106 of the region’s most powerful wild plants. Readers will learn how to safely and ethically forage, and how to use wild plants in herbal medicines, including teas, tinctures, and salves. Plant profiles include clear, color photographs, identification tips, medicinal uses and herbal preparations, and harvesting suggestions. Lists of what to forage for each season makes the guide useful year-round.
Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers, naturalists, and herbalists in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

 

