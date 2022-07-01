Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Northeast Medicinal Plants
Northeast Medicinal Plants

Identify, Harvest, and Use 111 Wild Herbs for Health and Wellness

by Liz Neves

Trade Paperback

Regular Price $27.99

Regular Price $34.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 2, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Jun 2, 2020

Page Count

416 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604699135

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Herbal Medications

Description

Wildcraft your way to wellness!
 
In Northeast Medicinal Plants, Liz Neves is your trusted guide to finding, identifying, harvesting, and using 111 of the region’s most powerful wild plants. You’ll learn how to safely and ethically forage, and how to use wild plants in herbal medicines including teas, tinctures, and salves. Plant profiles include clear, color photographs, identification tips, medicinal uses and herbal preparations, and harvesting suggestions. Lists of what to forage for each season makes the guide useful year-round.
 
Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers, naturalists, and herbalists in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

What's Inside

Praise

“Both a field guide and one of the best herbalism how-to books I’ve ever read... a must for anyone interested in herbal medicine, foraging, and self-sufficiency.” —Leda Meredith, author of Northeast Foraging
 
“Rich in practical information on wildcrafting and using herbal medicine—a valuable addition to any herbal library, including my own!” —Robin Rose Bennett, author of Healing Magic and The Gift of Healing Herbs

“A comprehensive and colorful guide showcasing the healing herbs from the Northeast bioregion.” —Creations Magazine

“Every turn of the page brings new insights.” —The Patriot-News

“Accurate, easy-to-follow instruction on medicinal plant use.” —The American Herb Association Quarterly
 
Medicinal Plants Series