Northeast Medicinal Plants
Identify, Harvest, and Use 111 Wild Herbs for Health and Wellness
Description
Wildcraft your way to wellness!
In Northeast Medicinal Plants, Liz Neves is your trusted guide to finding, identifying, harvesting, and using 111 of the region’s most powerful wild plants. You’ll learn how to safely and ethically forage, and how to use wild plants in herbal medicines including teas, tinctures, and salves. Plant profiles include clear, color photographs, identification tips, medicinal uses and herbal preparations, and harvesting suggestions. Lists of what to forage for each season makes the guide useful year-round.
Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers, naturalists, and herbalists in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
What's Inside
Praise
“Rich in practical information on wildcrafting and using herbal medicine—a valuable addition to any herbal library, including my own!” —Robin Rose Bennett, author of Healing Magic and The Gift of Healing Herbs
“A comprehensive and colorful guide showcasing the healing herbs from the Northeast bioregion.” —Creations Magazine
“Every turn of the page brings new insights.” —The Patriot-News
“Accurate, easy-to-follow instruction on medicinal plant use.” —The American Herb Association Quarterly
