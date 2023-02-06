Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

How to Forage for Wild Foods without Dying
How to Forage for Wild Foods without Dying

An Absolute Beginner's Guide to Identifying 35 Wild, Edible Plants

by Ellen Zachos

On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635866131

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / General

Description

How to Forage for Wild Foods without Dying is a book for anyone who likes to go on nature walks and would like to learn about the edible plants they’re most likely to come across—no matter what region they’re in. Author Ellen Zachos shares her considerable expertise, acquired over decades of foraging in every part of North America. She offers clear, concise descriptions of edible wild plants, in addition to any potential lookalikes, as well as critical information about proper harvesting, processing, and cooking. Zachos has curated the plant selection to include only the 35 most common, most delicious edible plants, ranging from black walnuts and juniper berries to elderflowers, burdock, fiddlehead ferns, lambsquarter, wild garlic, sunchokes, and many more. With Zachos’s expert advice and easy-to-follow guidelines, readers will be confident in identifying which plants they can safely eat and which ones they should definitely avoid. Easy instructions for preparation and eating for maximum enjoyment are included.
 

