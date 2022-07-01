Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Urban Foraging
Urban Foraging

Find, Gather, and Cook 50 Wild Plants

by Lisa M. Rose

Photographs by Miriam Doan

On Sale

Oct 11, 2022

Page Count

236 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260839

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / General

Description

Your city is full of wild food, you just need to know where to find it.

Take a stroll to discover the ingredients for a wild apple tarte tatin. Turn the lilac bush found in a vacant lot into a delicious, delicately flavored jelly for your morning pastry. Discover a new way to feast on fresh food. Urban Foraging is a stylish, scrumptious guide to wildcrafting in the city. You’ll learn how to find, identify, harvest, and cook with 50 common wild plants, such as chickweed, dandelion, echinacea, honeysuckle, red clover, and pine. Expert forager Lisa M. Rose shares all the basics necessary for a successful harvest: clear photos that aid identification, tips for ethical and safe gathering, details on culinary uses, and simple recipes will help you make truly fresh, nutritious meals. 
 

What's Inside

Praise

“Readers will wish they could take a walk with the deeply knowledgeable Rose and learn from her in the field." —Library Journal
“The perfect gift for hands-on foodies who prefer gathering to grocery shopping.”—First for Women
“The book provides a jumping off point for readers—a way to learn and enjoy the flavors of wild plants.”—Civil Eats
