Southwest Medicinal Plants
Southwest Medicinal Plants

Identify, Harvest, and Use 112 Wild Herbs for Health and Wellness

by John Slattery

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

Feb 4, 2020

Page Count

392 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604699111

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Herbal Medications

Description

Wildcraft your way to wellness!

In Southwest Medicinal Plants, John Slattery is your trusted guide to finding, identifying, harvesting, and using 112 of the region’s most powerful wild plants. You’ll learn how to safely and ethically forage, and how to use wild plants in herbal medicines including teas, tinctures, and salves. Plant profiles include clear, color photographs, identification tips, medicinal uses and herbal preparations, and harvesting suggestions. Lists of what to forage for each season makes the guide useful year-round.

Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers, naturalists, and herbalists in Arizona, southern California, southern Colorado, southern Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, western and central Texas, and southern Utah.

Praise

“No one has advanced wild foraging in the desert Southwest as much as John Slattery. His plant knowledge, ethics, and practices are becoming more relevant, if not necessary, for our collective survival.” —Gary Paul Nabahn, director, Center for Regional Food Studies, University of Arizona
 
“A wonderful guide that will diversify our diets and lure us into the natural world.” —Brad Lancaster, cofounder of DesertHarvesters.org
 
“A must-have on the subject! Eloquent and replete with scientific acumen and stunning photos, this guide is a treasure.” —Carolyn Niethammer, author of Cooking the Wild Southwest

“Impressive.” —Publishers Weekly 
Medicinal Plants Series