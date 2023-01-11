Brant MacDuff

Brant MacDuff is a taxidermist and conservation historian. An avid outdoorsperson and jack of many trades, Brant has worked for a variety of museums and aquariums, all while supporting his primary work as a public speaker. He teaches instructional classes on taxidermy, gives tours at the American Museum of Natural History, and lectures on natural history at schools, businesses, private events, outdoor retreats, and museums. When not on the lecture circuit or at home in Brooklyn, Brant can be found indulging in his many outdoor hobbies including hunting, horseback riding, shooting sports, kayaking and rafting.