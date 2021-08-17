7 Incredible Stories About Celebrities

The Great Peace is award-winning actor Mena Suvari's unflinchingly honest memoir, detailing Suvari's coming-of-age in Hollywood. As a young teenager thrust into the spotlight first as a model and then as an actor, Suvari lost herself to a world of sex, drugs, and abusive relationships. Mena Suvari does not shy away from her past mistakes in this book. Instead, she confronts them, and she considers how her difficult past taught her the lessons that made her into the stronger, more confidant woman she is today. This is a book whose message should resonate with anyone who has been through dark times and thought there was no way out. Suvari wants her personal journey to serve as proof that there's always hope.