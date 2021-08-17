7 Incredible Stories About Celebrities
Looking for true stories that take you behind the celebrity to show you the real lives of famous people? These are the books for you. These seven celebrity biographies, memoirs, and true stories give you a behind the scenes look at the fascinating and sometimes harrowing real lives of the famous.
Billie Eilish
by Billie Eilish
In her memoir Billie Eilish, the legendary recording artist shares the realities of her life, both on and off the stage. Billie EIlish's style, both as a recording artist and a celebrity icon, is unique and wholly her own, and this book is the perfect representation of Eilish's uncompromising vision for herself and her work. Billie Eilish is a visual journey through the artist's life, featuring hundreds of never-before-seen photos.
The Great Peace
by Mena Suvari
The Great Peace is award-winning actor Mena Suvari's unflinchingly honest memoir, detailing Suvari's coming-of-age in Hollywood. As a young teenager thrust into the spotlight first as a model and then as an actor, Suvari lost herself to a world of sex, drugs, and abusive relationships. Mena Suvari does not shy away from her past mistakes in this book. Instead, she confronts them, and she considers how her difficult past taught her the lessons that made her into the stronger, more confidant woman she is today. This is a book whose message should resonate with anyone who has been through dark times and thought there was no way out. Suvari wants her personal journey to serve as proof that there's always hope.
Brat
by Andrew McCarthy
Andrew McCarthy's memoir Brat is the perfect book for fans of Just Kids by Patti Smith and Stories I Only Tell My Friends by Rob Lowe. McCarthy got his start in the industry as a member of the 1980s Brat Pack. For many, McCarthy is most familiar for his work in movies such as Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo's Fire, Weekend at Bernie's, and Less than Zero. In this memoir, McCarthy looks back to that moment in Hollywood in the 1980s when John Hughes teen comedies reigned supreme. The actor reveals his coming-of-age journey during that time period, examining his young ambition, loss of innocence, struggle with addiction, and and reckoning with masculinity.
The Double Life of Bob Dylan
by Clinton Heylin
Bob Dylan has had a long and impressive career. He's the songwriter of many classic songs and has influenced so many musicians, even to this day. The Double Life of Bob Dylan, however, explores a specific time in Dylan's career: 1941 - 1966. This is the story of Dylan's rise to fame. Biographer Clinton Heylin's account of the early part of Bob Dylan's career is meticulously researched, including never-before-told details of his story.
Bamboozled By Jesus
by Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji is a stand-up comedian and actress who is probably best known for playing Issa Rae's best friend on the hit HBO series Insecure. In Bamboozled By Jesus, Yvonne Orji offers up contemporary life lessons she's learned through her faith. This book is an examination of the Bible, infused with Orji's realness and sharp wit.
The Hope We Hold
by Jeremy Vuolo
by Jinger Vuolo
In The Hope We Hold, Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo, the breakout stars of TLC's Counting On, offer up a behind-the-scenes look at their lives together. The couple opens up about their long distance relationship, their life as new parents, and the hope they found through Christ.
Hooked
by Sutton Foster
Sutton Foster, two-time Tony Award-winner and star of TV's Younger, opens up about what kept her calm during the tough times in her new book Hooked. Through the highs and lows of her show business career, her love life, and her family, one thing kept her sane: crafting. Foster was able to channel her emotions and her stress into her crafty creations, and in this book, she explains how.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use