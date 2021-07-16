6 Books That Examine the History of Film

Are you a film buff? If you love everything Hollywood and always want to get a glimpse behind the scenes, then historical books about film history are for you! From old Hollywood to how franchises like Star Wars changed movie history, there’s a book here for any film lover!

No matter what your film tastes might be, we hope you enjoy these books–preferably with a big bowl of popcorn!

How Star Wars Conquered the Universe When the first Star Wars film was released in 1977, no one had any idea that it would go on to become one of the most lucrative franchises not just in film history, but in all culture. How Star Wars Conquered the Universe is full of fascinating facts that even some of the most diehard fans might not know--such as the fact that Star Wars merchandise outnumbers the population of Earth! This book follows how the kernel of an idea became a film, a trilogy, and then was revived to become the fandom we know today, with so many sidelines, offshoots, sequels, and prequels. This is perfect for Star Wars fans, and for readers who want to know how one film had such a big impact on the world. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

The Dark Side of the Screen Calling all film noir lovers! The Dark Side of the Screen takes a deep dive in the history of the genre, reaching back to the early days of Hollywood and looking at the elements that have defines the genre, such as murder, sex, betrayal, dread, and dark cityscapes, to the influential filmmakers and screenwriters who've contributed some of the best films to the canon. Packed full of illustrations, the book features over 100 films and is a great way to learn more about the genre and discover new movies to watch. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Talking Pictures For a critical approach to film, Talking Pictures goes beyond what's popular or what you might find personally enjoyable to tell you about how movies are made, from first inception to premiere, and asks: What makes a movie good? While the answer to that question can certainly vary by personal preference, Hornaday seeks to discover how so many people can contribute to the development and success of a film, and how we as viewers can evaluate them and seek out the best movies. She also addresses the important issue of representation in the industry, and why it's so important to creating good movies. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

The Devil's Candy For an up-close look at how things can go wrong in the production of a movie, pick up The Devil's Candy! Julie Salamon made a deal with director Brian De Palma to allow her to shadow the production of what everyone thought would be a hit film: the film adaptation of Tom Wolfe's The Bonfire of the Vanities. Instead, the movie turned out to be a disaster, from the very beginning all the way up until its release, where it was torn apart by critics. This is a fascinating look at the many variables in making movies, and how so much depends on everything falling into place. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart