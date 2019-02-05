Shea Serrano

Shea Serrano’s most recent book, Basketball (And Other Things), was, among other things, a #1 New York Times bestseller and selected by President Barack Obama as one of his favorite reads of the year. His previous book, The Rap Year Book, was also a New York Times bestseller, and is being turned into a documentary that will air on AMC in 2019. Currently, he is a staff writer for The Ringer.