“Paging through Serrano’s Movies (and Other Things) is like taking a long drive at night with a friend; there’s that warmth and familiarity where the chat is more important than the fastest route from Point A to Point B…It’s like a textbook gone right; your attention couldn’t wander if it tried.” — Elisabeth Egan, New York Times Book Review





is a book about, quite frankly, movies (and other things).One of the chapters, for example, answers which race Kevin Costner was able to white savior the best, because did you know that he white saviors Mexicans in, and white saviors Native Americans in, and white saviors Black people in, and white saviors the Cleveland Browns inAnother of the chapters, for a second example, answers what other high school movie characters would be in Regina George’s circle of friends if we opened up theuniverse to include other movies (Johnny Lawrence is temporarily in, Claire fromis in, Ferris Bueller is out, Isis fromis out…). Another of the chapters, for a third example, creates a special version of the Academy Awards specifically for rom-coms, the most underrated movie genre of all. And another of the chapters, for a final example, is actually a triple chapter that serves as an NBA-style draft of the very best and most memorable moments in gangster movies.Many, many things happen in, some of which funny, others of which are sad, a few of which are insightful, and all of which are handled with the type of care and dedication to the smallest details and pockets of pop culture that only a book by Shea Serrano can provide.