Billie Eilish
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Billie Eilish

In Her Own Words

by

Read by

Read by

Read by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549190100

ON SALE: May 11th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable
ebook Hardcover
Legendary recording artist Billie Eilish walks us through personal highlights and moments from the book as she reflects on photos from her life and career—both on and off the stage—for the first time in this fascinating audio accompaniment.

Billie Eilish is a 21st century global pop-phenomenon. Uncompromising and unapologetic, between her record-breaking, award-winning music and artistry, it's no surprise that she has become one of the biggest and most loved artists of her generation. 

Published simultaneously with the book, Hachette Audio will release a standalone audio full of exclusive, unique content. Capturing the essence of Billie inside and out, offering listeners personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more. A must-have for any fan.
 
Including never-before-told stories and recollections from her personal life and career, from the early years to her breakout success and including memories shared by her parents, this is an audiobook like no other – In her own words, providing a truly intimate window into her journey, narrated by Billie herself.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews