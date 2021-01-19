Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has become one of the biggest stars to emerge since the release of her debut single “ocean eyes” in 2015 and continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout to 2019 when Billie’s album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release, and was the most streamed album of the year.



When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother Finneas in their childhood home in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish went on to make history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories, at the 62nd Grammy Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie Eilish is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die.”