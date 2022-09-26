"[C]harming. . . Foster’s tale is laced with self-deprecating humor, detailed childhood memories and insight about the many challenges of becoming a stage and television actor."—Washington Post

"In those moments when she knitted or stitched, Foster was free from the worry of the world's judgment; she could relax, or celebrate or mourn her mother as she was doing. And isn't that why many of us get into D.I.Y. projects? It's that combination of escape and productivity and doing for others that Foster captures so well."—New York Times Book Review

"With humor and candor, Foster chronicles her life's challenges -- including infertility and painful family ties -- and how the soothing outlet of crafting helped her surmount them all."—People

"[A] charming memoir imbued with crafting projects, recipes and more. . . Fans of “Younger” will find Foster just as endearing as her character, Liza."—CNN

"Stage, screen, and cabaret star Foster dazzles with this deeply personal debut told largely through crafts ranging from baby blankets to bonbon recipes. . . [B]rutally honest and deeply empathetic. . . Those struggling with mental health or family problems will find this incredibly moving."—Publishers Weekly, starred review

"Foster’s fans will delight in this inspiring story of the multitalented actor’s heights and pitfalls, while crafters will discover newfound purpose, embedded meaning, and shared serendipity in their universal pastime. An intimate, moving mosaic of art and memoir."—Kirkus Reviews

“While filming the last season of Younger, I had the honor of witnessing Sutton’s writing process and watching her crack herself open to share the monumental moments in her life. She is talented beyond belief, a comfy home cook, a wonderful friend, and now a crafting and crochet teacher to all. Just like the rest of us, Sutton’s journey is beautiful and complicated, an intricate pattern woven one thread at a time. Be prepared to get hooked.”—Hilary Duff

"I have been a superfan of Sutton Foster ever since I watched her demolish the stage as the "Star to Be" in Annie but, after reading Hooked I feel like I finally met her. I will watch all of her future roles through a different lens because with this book she filled in the blanks and left this adoring audience member fully satisfied. I had no idea Sutton's beauty was informed by such early heartbreak and I am grateful to have her example of resilience as a guiding light. And, shoot, it looks like I have to bust out the yarn after all."—Jennifer Garner

“Hooked is an inspiring memoir about overcoming fear, finding true love, and the healing power of art.”—Lauren Graham

"When I first worked with Sutton Foster on my show Bunheads she just seemed too good to be true. Brilliant, funny, professional and just wonderful on all fronts. I was immediately suspicious. How is this possible? Humanity doesn’t produce perfect people like this. There must be something very wrong. And then I spotted it. A bag of yarn and some knitting needles. She was a crafter! I knew it! I should’ve guessed that anyone that seemingly perfect had a hot glue gun stashed somewhere. Now as someone who truly has no talents to do anything crafty, I am deeply suspicious of those who bedazzle things and hand you handmade scarves at Christmas. Have these people never heard of Bloomingdales? But in all honesty, they were pretty great scarves. And then came the art shows. And I have to say – they were pretty great art shows. And then Sutton said she was going to write a book. A book about her crafting and how it helped her navigate her life. And I said sure. In all your spare time why not add a book to the mix. And then I read it. This book is much like Sutton herself. Warm, honest, funny, probably very helpful to those that actually wish to pick up the glue-gun, basically its own unique thing. So as someone who has gone from fan to friend to semi-stalker I highly recommend you find a great chair and spend some time in Sutton Foster’s weird, wonderful world. You’ll certainly love her stories. You might even cry a little. Or at the very least maybe you’ll come out of it with a great scarf. Merry Christmas."—Amy Sherman-Palladino

"Sutton’s strength really lies in her bold, strong voice — the singing one and the one on the page."—GMA.com