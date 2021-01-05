Sutton Foster
Sutton Foster is an American actress, singer, and dancer. She is best known for her work on the Broadway stage, for which she has received two Tony Awards for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. On television, Sutton played the lead role in the ABC Family comedy-drama Bunheads and has starred in TV Land’s Younger since 2015.Read More
By the Author
Hooked
From the 2-time Tony Award-winner and the star of TV’s Younger, funny and intimate stories and reflections about how crafting has kept her sane while…