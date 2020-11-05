Mena Suvari
Mena Suvari is an award-winning actor whose credits include American Beauty, American Pie, Six Feet Under, Chicago Fire, and American Horror Story, among many others. She lives in Los Angeles.Read More
By the Author
The Great Peace
A memoir by award-winning actor Mena Suvari, best-known forher iconic roles in American Beauty, American Pie, and Six Feet UnderTHE GREAT PEACE is a harrowing,…