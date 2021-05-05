Important Books for National Mental Health Month
Give your mental health the attention and care it deserves with the help of these informative and encouraging guides to self-help.
Gaslighting
by Stephanie Moulton Sarkis, PhD
A mental health expert sheds light on "gaslighting"--the manipulative technique used by sociopaths, narcissists, and others--offering practical strategies to cope and break free.
He's the charmer -- the witty, confident, but overly controlling date. She's the woman on your team who always manages to take credit for your good work. He's the neighbor who swears you've been putting your garbage into his trash cans, the politician who can never admit to a mistake. Gaslighters are master controllers and manipulators, often challenging your very sense of reality. Whether it's a spouse, parent, coworker, or friend, gaslighters distort the truth -- by lying, withholding, triangulation, and more -- making their victims question their own reality and sanity. Dr. Stephanie Sarkis delves into this hidden manipulation technique, covering gaslighting in every life scenario, sharing:
- Why gaslighters seem so "normal" at first
- Warning signs and examples
- Gaslighter "red flags" on a first date
- Practical strategies for coping
- How to coparent with a gaslighter
- How to protect yourself from a gaslighter at work
- How to walk away and rebuild your life
With clear-eyed wisdom and empathy, Dr. Sarkis not only helps you determine if you are being victimized by a gaslighter -- she gives you the tools to break free and heal.
What Made Maddy Run
by Kate Fagan
If you scrolled through the Instagram feed of 19-year-old Maddy Holleran, you would see a perfect life: a freshman at an Ivy League school, recruited for the track team, who was also beautiful, popular, and fiercely intelligent. This was a girl who succeeded at everything she tried, and who was only getting started. But when Maddy began her long-awaited college career, her parents noticed something changed. Previously indefatigable Maddy became withdrawn, and her thoughts centered on how she could change her life. In spite of thousands of hours of practice and study, she contemplated transferring from the school that had once been her dream.
When Maddy's dad, Jim, dropped her off for the first day of spring semester, she held him a second longer than usual. That would be the last time Jim would see his daughter. What Made Maddy Run began as a piece that Kate Fagan, a columnist for espnW, wrote about Maddy's life. What started as a profile of a successful young athlete whose life ended in suicide became so much larger when Fagan started to hear from other college athletes also struggling with mental illness.
This is the story of Maddy Holleran's life, and her struggle with depression, which also reveals the mounting pressures young people -- and college athletes in particular -- face to be perfect, especially in an age of relentless connectivity and social media saturation.
Connected
by Nicholas A. Christakis, MD, PhD
by James H. Fowler, PhD
Your colleague's husband's sister can make you fat, even if you don't know her. A happy neighbor has more impact on your happiness than a happy spouse. These startling revelations of how much we truly influence one another are revealed in the studies of Dr. Christakis and Fowler, which have repeatedly made front-page news nationwide.
In Connected, the authors explain why emotions are contagious, how health behaviors spread, why the rich get richer, even how we find and choose our partners. Intriguing and entertaining, Connected overturns the notion of the individual and provides a revolutionary paradigm-that social networks influence our ideas, emotions, health, relationships, behavior, politics, and much more. It will change the way we think about every aspect of our lives.
Don't Sweat the Small Stuff in Love
by Richard Carlson
Form, maintain, and repair meaningful romantic relationships and feel like newlyweds every day with this simple, stress-free approach to love.
He's helped 12 million people reduce the stress at home and at work with the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Don't Sweat the Small Stuff. With this companion book, Richard Carlson partnered with Kristine, his wife of fourteen years, to create an easy, stress-free way to enhance personal relationships.
While depression, heartache, and anger are associated with love relationships, stress is rarely identified as a problem. Yet stress is often a factor in failing relationships. In these one hundred brief, beautifully written essays, the authors show readers how not to overreact to a loved one's criticism, how to appreciate your spouse in new ways, how to get past old angers, and many other ways to improve and increase the joy and pleasure that can and should be part of any relationship.
Richard and Kristine Carlson illustrate key strategies for creating a lasting connection, including:
- Don't come home frazzled
- Don't sweat the occasional criticism
- Become a world-class listener
- Look out for each other
Total Health the Chinese Way
by Dr. Esther Ting
by Marianne Jas
Total Health the Chinese Way presents the timeless fundamentals of Chinese medicine, including acupuncture and herbs, their uses, and their extraordinary benefits. It identifies cost-effective remedies—from simple recipes to physical and mental exercises—to ease pain, maximize energy, and strengthen the body. Ting and Jas make the wisdom of this 4,000-year-old tradition accessible and useful as never before.
Brain Longevity
by Dharma Singh Khalsa, MD
by Cameron Stauth
In the tradition of Andrew Weil's bestseller Spontaneous Healing, this is a physician's breakthrough medical program for the brain designed to diminish the effect of memory impairment caused by stress, aging, and Alzheimer's disease.
As we grow older and experience the stresses of life, at about age 40 many of us begin to have trouble remembering things, concentrating, and generally staying mentally sharp. This book contains a four-part program including nutritional, stress-relieving, pharmacological, and mind-body exercise therapies to help people overcome the undesirable effects of normal brain "aging". By controlling cortisol, a hormone that is toxic to the brain and present in excessive levels as we age, Dr. Khalsa's plan can help improve memory and emotional zest.
This is the first book to:
Describe a program that may diminish age-associated memory impairment
Feature a clinical method that can promote memory functioning impaired by Alzheimer's disease
Detail the physical damage done to the brain by stress, how it adversely affects memory and our other mental abilities, and what can be done about it.
Are u ok?
by Kati Morton, LMFT
Get answers to your most common questions about mental health and mental illness -- including anxiety, depression, bipolar and eating disorders, and more.
Are u ok? walks readers through the most common questions about mental health and the process of getting help -- from finding the best therapist to navigating harmful and toxic relationships and everything in between. In the same down-to-earth, friendly tone that makes her videos so popular, licensed marriage and family therapist and YouTube sensation Kati Morton clarifies and destigmatizes the struggles so many of us go through and encourages readers to reach out for help.
Anxiety: The Missing Stage of Grief
by Claire Bidwell Smith
A groundbreaking book exploring the little-known yet critical connections between anxiety and grief, with practical strategies for healing, following the renowned KÃ¼Ross stages model
If you're suffering form anxiety but not sure why, or if you're struggling with loss and looking for solace, Anxiety: The Missing Stage of Grief offers help -- and answers. Significant loss and unresolved grief are primary underpinnings of anxiety, something that grief expert Claire Bidwell Smith discovered in her own life and in her practice with her therapy clients. Now, using research and real life stories, Smith breaks down the physiology of anxiety, giving you a concrete foundation of understanding in order to help you heal. Starting with the basics of What Is Anxiety? and What Is Grief? and moving to concrete approaches such as Making Amends, Taking Charge, and Retraining Your Brain, Anxiety takes a big step beyond Elisabeth KÃ¼Ross's widely accepted five stages to unpack everything from our age-old fears about mortality to the bare vulnerability a loss can make us feel.
With concrete tools and coping strategies for panic attacks, getting a handle on anxious thoughts, and more, Smith bridges these two emotions in a way that is deeply empathetic and eminently practical.
Behind the Smile
by Marie Osmond
by Marcia Wilkie
by Dr. Judith Moore
More than one out of 10 new mothers experience post-partum depression (PPD), yet few women seek help. After Marie Osmond, beloved singer and TV talk show host, gave birth to her seventh child (four of her children are adopted), she became increasingly depressed. One night, she handed over her bank card to her babysitter, got in her car, and drove north-with no intention of returning until she had emerged from her crisis.
After she went public with her own experiences with PPD on Oprah and Larry King Live, the response was overwhelming. Now collaborating with a doctor who helped her through her ordeal, Marie Osmond will share the fear and depression she overcame, and reveal how she put it all behind her and is moving on with her life.
Anxiety, Phobias, and Panic
by Reneau Z. Peurifoy, MA, MFT
Take Charge of Bipolar Disorder
by Julie A. Fast
by John Preston, PsyD
At last, a groundbreaking, comprehensive program to help those with bipolar disorder— and those who care about them— gain permanent control over their lives.
Most people diagnosed with bipolar disorder are sent home with the name of a doctor and a bag of medications. However, only 20% of those with the illness are able to gain long term control over their lives with medication alone. Now, bipolar disorder expert Julie A. Fast, who was diagnosed with the illness at age 31, and specialist John Preston, Psy.D., have developed an effective program that helps readers promote stability, reduce the risk of suicide, increase work ability, decrease health care costs, and improve relationships. The book guides those with bipolar disorder and their loved ones toward a comprehensive personal treatment plan by incorporating:
- medications and supplements
- lifestyle changes
- behavior modifications
- guidelines on assembling an effective support team.
By helping readers gather these powerful resources, TAKE CHARGE OF BIPOLAR DISORDER delivers a dynamic program to treat this dangerous, but ultimately manageable illness.
Out of the Darkened Room
by William R. Beardslee, MD
Depression spreads like a contagion through families, affecting everyone's lives, especially children's. The spouses of people with depression are several times more likely to become depressed themselves; their children are four to six times more likely.
Drawing from a comprehensive, long-term study of resilient children from depressed families, Out of the Darkened Room outlines a wide array of prevention strategies, from the family meeting to open and sustained communication on the subject of mental illness. Dr. Beardslee weaves together his own personal and clinical experiences with the emerging scientific research, the key theoretical concepts, and the steps families need to take in order to make sense of the illness.
This is the first book to look at depression as an illness that affects the entire family, not just the individual. Just as The Unexpected Legacy of Divorce tracked the impact of divorce on children, Out of the Darkened Room examines the long-term effects of parental depression.
Major depression is one and a half to three times more common among immediate family members than among the general population. Beardslee's 20-year longitudinal study has established the accepted protocol for treating families struggling with a parent who is depressed.
