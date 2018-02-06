Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Claire Bidwell Smith
Claire Bidwell Smith, LCPC, is a therapist specializing in grief and the author of two books of nonfiction. Claire holds a bachelor’s degree from The New School University and a master’s degree from Antioch University. Claire lives with her family in South Carolina.Read More
By the Author
Anxiety: The Missing Stage of Grief
A groundbreaking book exploring the little-known yet critical connections between anxiety and grief, with practical strategies for healing, following the renowned Kübler-Ross stages modelIf you're…