Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gaslighting
Recognize Manipulative and Emotionally Abusive People--and Break Free
A mental health expert sheds light on “gaslighting”–the manipulative technique used by sociopaths, narcissists, and others–offering practical strategies to cope and break free.Read More
He’s the charmer — the witty, confident, but overly controlling date. She’s the woman on your team who always manages to take credit for your good work. He’s the neighbor who swears you’ve been putting your garbage into his trash cans, the politician who can never admit to a mistake. Gaslighters are master controllers and manipulators, often challenging your very sense of reality. Whether it’s a spouse, parent, coworker, or friend, gaslighters distort the truth — by lying, withholding, triangulation, and more — making their victims question their own reality and sanity. Dr. Stephanie Sarkis delves into this hidden manipulation technique, covering gaslighting in every life scenario, sharing:
He’s the charmer — the witty, confident, but overly controlling date. She’s the woman on your team who always manages to take credit for your good work. He’s the neighbor who swears you’ve been putting your garbage into his trash cans, the politician who can never admit to a mistake. Gaslighters are master controllers and manipulators, often challenging your very sense of reality. Whether it’s a spouse, parent, coworker, or friend, gaslighters distort the truth — by lying, withholding, triangulation, and more — making their victims question their own reality and sanity. Dr. Stephanie Sarkis delves into this hidden manipulation technique, covering gaslighting in every life scenario, sharing:
- Why gaslighters seem so “normal” at first
- Warning signs and examples
- Gaslighter “red flags” on a first date
- Practical strategies for coping
- How to coparent with a gaslighter
- How to protect yourself from a gaslighter at work
- How to walk away and rebuild your life
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A succinct, useful self-help guide to responding to an all-too-common but under-discussed personality type."—Publishers Weekly
"Sarkis clearly knows her material inside and out... this book will bring gaslighting victims and survivors out of the darkness and into the light, helping them heal"—New York Journal of Books
"A fascinating and necessary study of rampant gaslighting and how to steer clear of being a victim."—Library Journal (starred review)