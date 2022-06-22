Free shipping on orders $35+

The Big Feelings Survival Guide
The Big Feelings Survival Guide

A Creative Workbook for Mental Health (74 DBT and Art Therapy Exercises)

by Alyse Ruriani

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523515936

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Mood Disorders / General

Description

HELP IS RIGHT HERE.

JUST PICK UP A PENCIL AND START.

Dialectical behavior therapy, or DBT, is a revolutionary treatment that helps people identify, cope with, and move through emotions. Art therapy uses creativity and techniques like drawing to help a person further explore their feelings and express them. What happens when you link them together? You get The Big Feelings Survival Guide, a unique and powerful workbook designed to yield insight and understanding.

Covering the three classic “parent emotions”—Anger, Fear, Sadness—the exercises are deceptively simple yet richly thought out, and each has a clinical underpinning. Draw a safe space for yourself. Scribble out angry impulses. Explore the mind-body connection by matching emotions with somatic sensations. Embrace confusion by working through a maze with different paths. Act out rebellious urges by painting a messy rainbow. Plus tips, games, and other practical help.

There is no wrong way to use this book. No art skills required. Just work through it with honesty and discover practical skills to help you engage in self-care, cope with life, and take care of your mental health.

 

What's Inside

