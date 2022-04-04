Two leading experts share the science behind the effectiveness of mindfulness, along with practical guidance to develop an accessible daily practice‑‑now with a new introduction
Mindfulness‑‑the art of paying attention with an open and curious mind to present‑moment experiences‑‑has attracted ever‑growing interest and tens of thousands of practitioners, who have come to the discipline from both within and outside the Buddhist tradition. In Fully Present, leading mindfulness researchers and educators Dr. Sue Smalley and Diana Winston provide an all‑in‑one guide for anyone interested in bringing mindfulness to daily life as a means of enhancing well‑being. Fully Present provides both a scientific explanation for how mindfulness positively and powerfully affects the brain and the body as well as practical guidance to develop both a practice and mindfulness in daily living, not only through meditation but also during daily experiences, such as waiting in line at the supermarket, exercising, or facing difficult news. As the PW review of the first edition noted, “You wouldn't go through your day after having left your leg at home, so why are so many of us living lives with our minds left behind? Smalley, a former professor of biology, and Winston, a former Buddhist nun, answer this question and enable readers to remedy the absent-minded lifestyle. Research studies, personal accounts, and practical applications illuminate mindfulness as a form of meditation; with activities as simple as breathing, listening, and walking, the practice can be easily incorporated into any lifestyle.”
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for the first edition:
“A highly readable, informed, and elegant synthesis. Susan Smalley and Diana Winston have done a remarkable job of weaving together a coherent and compelling narrative that encourages each one of us to explore mindfulness from the inside out for our own benefit and the greater well-being of the world.”—Jon Kabat-Zinn, bestselling author; founder of the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care, and Society at the University of Massachusetts Medical School
“A beautiful contribution to the exciting new studies on all the benefits of mindfulness. By simply refocusing our awareness, we reshape our experience. A truly optimistic read!”—Meg Ryan, actress
“Excellent. Fully Present offers one of the clearest introductions to mindfulness in the field.”
"Seamlessly combines easy-to-read reports on scientific research with first-person accounts and practice instructions...A lively read."
—Mindful
“[The authors’] collaboration in Fully Present draws on their expertise and experience in ways that readers can totally relate to…Take your time with this one. It's that good.”—Cincinnati Parent
“The authors draw on their experience of bringing mindfulness to the masses and present the scientific side of mindfulness with an artful approach that results in a well-rounded synthesis accessible to scholars and laymen alike.”—Publishers Weekly
“Brilliant, authoritative, rooted in solid research, and incredibly useful! If people would follow the practices outlined here, it is guaranteed they would become happier, healthier, and more fulfilled in their lives.”—Edward Hallowell, MD, bestselling author of Driven to Distraction
“Fully Present is a rare fusion of science, spirituality, and healing. This book is a treasure trove of wisdom.”—Kathy Freston, author of Quantum Wellness