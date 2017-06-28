Ellen J. Langer
Ellen J. Langer, Ph.D., professor of psychology at Harvard University, is the author of Personal Politics (with Carol Dweck), The Psychology of Control, and Mindfulness, which has been published in ten countries. She is also coeditor of Higher Stages of Development and Beliefs, Attitudes and Decision Making. She is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and numerous awards including the Award for Distinguished Contributions to Psychology in the Public Interest of the American Psychological Association.Read More
By the Author
The Power of Mindful Learning
Radical in its implications, this original and important work may change forever the views we hold about the nature of learning. In The Power of…
Mindfulness (25th anniversary edition)
The revolutionary book that showed how mindfulness can be applied to every aspect of our lives The highly innovative findings of social psychologist Dr. Ellen…