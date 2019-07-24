Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

7 Forever Books to Add to Your Holiday TBR

by Team Forever

Christmas may be months away. But if you’re like us at Team Forever, it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit.

We’re putting on our favorite sweaters, making some hot cocoa, and snuggling up with these upcoming releases.

There’s nothing quite like Christmas in July!