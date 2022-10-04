Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Rick Steves Vienna, Salzburg & Tirol
Marvel at elegant architecture, explore stunning Alpine countryside, and get to know a unique culture: with Rick Steves on your side, Austria's top cities can be yours! Inside Rick Steves Vienna, Salzburg & Tirol you'll find:
Have a week or less to explore? Check out Rick Steves Pocket Vienna or Rick Steves Pocket Munich & Salzburg!
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Vienna, Salzburg and Tirol
- Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from Mozart's house, the Vienna State Opera, and stunning Hapsburg palaces to the eerie Bone Chapel and the oldest salt mine in the world
- How to connect with culture: Sip a beer brewed onsite by monks, nibble a Sacher torte in a corner café, or catch a concert at a historic classical music venue
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of wine
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed maps and directions, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, a German phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Vienna, the Danube Valley, Bratislava, Slovakia, Salzburg and Berchtesgaden, Hallstatt and the Salzkammergut, Innsbruck, Bavaria and Western Tirol, the Italian Dolomites, and more
