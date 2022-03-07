Now more than ever, you can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Venice. Glide along the canals and meander down the cobblestone alleys as you soak up the art, history, and culture of Venice with Rick by your side. Inside Rick Steves Venice you'll find:
Spending less than a week in the city? Check out Rick Steves Pocket Venice!
- Fully updated, comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Venice
- Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from St. Mark's Basilica and the Rialto Bridge to the charming city of Padua
- How to connect with local culture: Say "buongiorno" to the fish mongers at the morning market, snack on chicchetti at a local wine bar, and people-watch on a sunny piazza
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a scoop of gelato
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and museums, plus a Grand Canal Cruise tour
- Detailed neighborhood maps and a fold-out city map for exploring on the go
- Over 400 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on the San Marco District, Santa Croce, Cannaregio, and more, with side trips to Padua, Vicenza, Verona, and Ravenna
- Covid-related travel info and resources for a smooth trip
