Keep What You Love

Description

A charming checklist for decluttering.



In this whimsical yet practical guide to sorting through the too-much-stuff of modern life, the premise is simple: on each page, a delightful illustration of items that fill our lives—novelty ice cube trays, a manual typewriter, game pieces, that souvenir snow globe. And beneath each drawing, two little checkboxes: Yes and No. Look at the object. Note your response. Act accordingly!



Additionally, the book is filled with dozens of tips and ideas for what to do with things that may be hard to part with, like children’s artwork.



An inspiring gift!

