Get ready to go back in time to discover one of history’s most fascinating civilizations — Ancient Egypt! Packed with stories of pyramids, mummies, pharaohs, gods, and more, this illustrated introduction to Egyptology is perfect for curious kids ages 8 to 11.





In A Child’s Introduction to Egyptology, kids will travel back in time and discover one of history’s most fascinating civilizations: Ancient Egypt. Author Heather Alexander leads young readers from the very beginning of the kingdom 4,500 years ago through the reign of Cleopatra in 31 BC. Included throughout are beautifully illustrated profiles of gods and goddesses like Ra, the god of the sun, and Isis, the goddesses of magic, as well as information about scribes, priests, and other notable Egyptians. Kids will learn about the great pharaohs like Ramses II and Nefertiti, how the magnificent Great Pyramid in Giza was built, an in-depth explanation of how Tutankhamun’s tomb was found, and even how mummies were made.





This fact-filled book with original illustrations, a removable hieroglyphics poster, and activities like How to Mummify an Apple and Create Your Own Papyrus is perfect for every young, budding Egyptologist.